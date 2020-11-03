|
ANDERSON, Daphne Lilian Maude. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Sunday 1 November 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Anderson for 67 glorious years, cherished mother to John and Allan, dearly loved Grandmother to Jason, Melanie, Rosemary and special Great-Grandmother to Harry, Alex, Joshua, Cameron, Jade and Jacob. A service to celebrate Daphne's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga Thursday 5 November 2020 at 2pm. All communication to the Anderson family c/- PO Box 14053, Tauranga Mail centre, Tauranga 3143.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020