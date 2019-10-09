Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne HIBBARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Iris (Dell) HIBBARD

Add a Memory
Daphne Iris (Dell) HIBBARD Notice
HIBBARD, Daphne Iris (nee Dell). Passed away peacefully on 5 October 2019aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dolan. Much loved mother of Don, Diane, Murray, Sue and Philip Loving Nana of Angela, Terry, Chris, the Late Jonathan, Brendan, Aevril, Briony, Christina, Shannon, Leigh, Rebecca, and her many great grandchildren. A special thanks to all the staff at Eventhorpe Rest Home for their wonderful care of our Mum. A service for Daphne will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 12 October 2019at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hibbard family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.