|
|
|
HIBBARD, Daphne Iris (nee Dell). Passed away peacefully on 5 October 2019aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dolan. Much loved mother of Don, Diane, Murray, Sue and Philip Loving Nana of Angela, Terry, Chris, the Late Jonathan, Brendan, Aevril, Briony, Christina, Shannon, Leigh, Rebecca, and her many great grandchildren. A special thanks to all the staff at Eventhorpe Rest Home for their wonderful care of our Mum. A service for Daphne will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 12 October 2019at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hibbard family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019