Daphne Irene (Stretton) PETTY

Daphne Irene (Stretton) PETTY Notice
PETTY, Daphne Irene (nee Stretton). Daphne, wife of the late Fraser passed away peacefully in her sleep at Selwyn Oaks Rest Home on 1 December 2020. Loved mother of Chris, Sue and Maxine. Loving mother in law of Eric, Ivan and Russell. Loved grandmother of six grandchildren and great grandmother of 15 great grandchildren. Sadly missed. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention given to Daphne during her final weeks. Cremated as per her wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be advised. Ensom Funeral Services Ltd 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
