|
|
|
HOBEN, Daphne. 27th March, 1923 - 25th May, 2020. Wife of Keith and mother of Lynn (both deceased), mother-in-law of Ngaire, Mary and Paula, Grandmother of Sam, Taz, Luke, Julian and Nick, great Grandmother of Eddie, Greta, Sofia and Mac. With special thanks to the staff of Sarah Selwyn for their care of Daphne over the past two years. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 29th May, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the current restrictions please confirm your attendance by contacting Sam, Ph :022-684-0216.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020