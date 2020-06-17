Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity Cathedral
Parnell
MASON, Daphne Georgina (nee Black). On 12th June 2020 (92). Artist (NZ and London), beloved second wife of the late A.L. (Jim) Mason, mother of Janet and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Sarah and Craig, grandmother of Rachel, Michael, Claire and Stephanie, and just 'dear Daphne' to an absolute host of family and friends around NZ, Australia and the globe. Service 1pm on 25th June at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell (Auckland), followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Daphne's name to St John's Ambulance (stjohn.org. nz). Heartfelt thanks to Jinu and the amazing team on Logan Campbell's Hospital Floor. Messages to the family c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
