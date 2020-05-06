Home

To be announced at a later date
Daphne Evelyn (Trixie) ROLLO

ROLLO, Daphne Evelyn (Trixie). Passed away on May 01, 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. A loving and much-loved sister of Margaret and Edward, loved friend of the late Keith, aunt and friend of many. Sincere thanks to the staff at Kingswood Resthome, Matamata for their care. Burial has taken place at Piako Cemetery, Morrinsville and a memorial service will be held in Morrinsville once New Zealand has returned to normal. Communications to the Rollo family C/- PO Box 276 Hamilton. 3240 or phone (09 )8365919. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
