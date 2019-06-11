|
|
|
KERWOOD, Daphne Edith (nee Warman). Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family at Taranaki Base Hospital New Plymouth on Saturday 8th June 2019. Loved mother of Richard and Mary, Sarah and Grant, grandmother of Jessica, Claire, Rachel, Nikolai, Eizra, Aleksi, Kassidy and Tasha, loved sister of Mabel and Dave. All messages to the Kerwood Family C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers, donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and left at the service. Daphne is at her home until her service for those that wish to visit. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Daphne at the Tasman Bowls & Social Club 35 Octavius Place New Plymouth on Friday 14th of June 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private interment. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More