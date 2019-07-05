|
|
|
GIBSON, Daphne Constance. Passed away 29th June, 2019 at Waitakere Hospital. Loved wife of the late Eric Gibson, loved younger sister of the late Blanche Tohill and Gladys Bootes. Very sadly missed. A service for Daphne will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday, 8th July, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Daphne's request to everyone to wear colourful clothing. All communications to the Gibson family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 5 to July 6, 2019