Daphne Caroline HALKYARD

HALKYARD, Daphne Caroline. 1933 - 2019 After a short illness, Daphne passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 25th July. Beloved wife of Henry (deceased), cherished mother of Brian, Roger, Damaris and Rowan, and loved mother-in- law of Karen, Alison and Kevin. Special and adored Granny of Emma, Charlotte, Julian, Richard, Chris, Mark, Freya and Joseph. Her life will be celebrated at the Point Wells hall on Tuesday 30th July at 2:00pm. Followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019
