Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Boatshed
21 Amber Lane
Karapiro, Cambridge
View Map
MORRISON, Daphne Beryl (nee Taylor). Passed away on Monday, 20th July 2020 at Cambridge Oakdale. Beloved wife of Donald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Bruce, Tony, Paul and Rochelle. Adored grandmother to Lauren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Cheyanne, Blake, Holly, and Kaylee. Loved sister to Jeff, Bev, Shirley, Lorraine and the Late Gordon. A sincere thank you to the wonderful staff of Cambridge Oakdale. 'Finally at Rest' A celebration of Daphne's life will be held at The Boatshed, 21 Amber Lane, Karapiro, Cambridge on Tuesday, the 28th of July 2020 at 1:00p.m. followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Morrison Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
