MORRISON, Daphne Beryl (nee Taylor). Passed away on Monday, 20th July 2020 at Cambridge Oakdale. Beloved wife of Donald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Bruce, Tony, Paul and Rochelle. Adored grandmother to Lauren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Cheyanne, Blake, Holly, and Kaylee. Loved sister to Jeff, Bev, Shirley, Lorraine and the Late Gordon. A sincere thank you to the wonderful staff of Cambridge Oakdale. 'Finally at Rest' A celebration of Daphne's life will be held at The Boatshed, 21 Amber Lane, Karapiro, Cambridge on Tuesday, the 28th of July 2020 at 1:00p.m. followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Morrison Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020