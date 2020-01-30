|
ABUBOT, Danilo Dionola (Danny). Born 4th April 1945. Passed away peacefully in the presence of his precious daughter at North Shore Hospital on 24th January 2020. Dearly loved Dad of Nicole and Ramil. Treasured Father-in- law to Dane and Michelle. Cherished Lolo of his 9 Grandchildren. Missed dearly by extended family Helen and Christine and Danny's friends. Thank you to the medical staff and carers who have cared for our Dad 'Danny Boy' over the many years. A memorial gathering will be held at Forrest Hill Home and Hospital, 37 Bond Crescent, Forrest Hill on Tuesday 4th February at 7pm followed by light refreshments.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020