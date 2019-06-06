Home

Daniel Wilfred (Danny) WILSON

WILSON, Daniel Wilfred (Danny). 300691. WO1. NZSAS. Tuesday, 4th June 2019 our Dad passed away. True to his nature, in the end he slipped away quietly without a fuss. Much loved father of Craig, Brett, Danielle, Keriana and Step-Daughter Sarah, Father-in-law to Jynene, Biddy, Ross and Murray, Poppa to Craigy, David, Anton, Caitlyn, Tawhiti, Linda, Bretty, Daniel, Jared and Kate. Great Poppa to 16. Sadly missed by our Mum Jo. Dad, Poppa, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Soldier. Forever in our hearts. We would like to thank the staff of Ward 68 at Auckland Hospital who have been so caring and kind over this past week and for treating our Dad with the utmost respect during his final days. Danny is laying at the Papakura Marae, Hunua Road should you wish to pay your respects. A service to honor Danny will be held in the Papakura RSA, Elliot Street on Saturday the 8th of June at 11am. All message to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 6 to June 7, 2019
