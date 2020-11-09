Home

Campbell & Sons Ltd
95 Gordon Rd
Dunedin, Otago
03-489 7756
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Professor Daniel Wallace (Dan) McKERRACHER

Professor Daniel Wallace (Dan) McKERRACHER Notice
McKERRACHER, Professor Daniel Wallace (Dan). Died peacefully, surrounded by family at 8.20pm, on 5th November 2020, aged 85. Loved husband to the late Anne McKerracher (Dr), and the loved husband of Bella Lourie. Treasured father to Graham, Sheila, Angus, and Ken. Also loved father in law to Kirsty, Jodi, Bruce, and Ben, and brother in law of Aileen and the late John MacIntyre. Uncle to Andrew, and Lorna. Loved Grampa to Bryn, Piper; Eli, Jim, Jessie; Keegan, and Jordy. A service for Dan will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road Mosgiel at 1.00pm on Friday 13th November followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 40 Clyde Street, Roseneath, Port Chalmers 9023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
