HENRY-RENATA, Daniel Rodney. Born October 15, 1976. Dan passed away tragically, in Christchurch, on 5th July, 2020. Dearly loved son of Stuart and Irene. Much loved brother and brother-in-law to Kelly and Terri, Arlene, Selina and Jason and Marcel and Georgie. Cherished Uncle to Chelsea and Stephen, Dae-Jah, Ridge and Imogen, Kahn and Paul, Reid, Tate, Riley, Rayden, Stuart (Boy), Imarni and Harper. Loved Great Uncle to Tyler, Layton and Nuraya. Dan will be resting at 9 Camden Place, Papatoetoe until 12pm Friday, 10th July. He will then make his final journey home to Manaia, Coromandel, where he will lie at Manaia Marae until Saturday. Service will be at 10.30am Saturday, 11th July, 2020, before taking Dan to his final resting place at Pumoko Urupa, SH 25, Manaia, Coromandel. Dans heart was bigger than his love for life. He will be missed more than even he knows and we'll always keep you in our hearts Dan. May you find the peace you've always searched for. Rest in love Dan xx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2020