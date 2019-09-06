|
|
|
SUNNEX, Daniel Raymond (Danny). Danny passed away peacefully at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, Australia on 25th August 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved Husband of Johanne, loved and respected father to Leah and Errol, Wendy and Matthew. Treasured Pa to Jack, Billy, Lauren and Dan. "Our mighty Totara has fallen" A beautiful soul who will be missed by all who knew him. Danny will be coming home with his family to celebrate his life on Friday 13th September 2019, 1.00 pm at the Taupo Yacht Club. Messages to the Sunnex family can be sent to PO Box 236, Mount Gambier 5290, South Australia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 6, 2019