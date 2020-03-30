|
LYONS, Daniel Patrick (Dan). Kua hinga te kauri a mighty Kauri has fallen. Born November 24, 1930, Dan died on March 28, 2020 in his 90th year. A much loved husband of the late Audrey and treasured Dad of Trish, Pete, Liz, Wade and Andrew. An adored Grandad of Ashleigh, Emma, Dan and Cam (his 'great mate'). A special friend of Martin and Sandra and a highly respected educator of so many NZ teachers and tamariki. The family are grateful to Lidija and the Lexham team for their outstanding care over the last 3 years. And to Richard, Trish, Paul and Mt Albert parishioners for their companionship. We thank friends and family for their outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. Dan was anointed and will be privately cremated. He planned his funeral long ago so a memorial service rich with music, prayer and humour will be held once light and hugs return to the world. For now, we share a favourite reading: Jesus Heals a Man Born Blind, John 9:1-7 May good health and kindness embrace you all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020