Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Matamata Bible Church
11 Meura St
Matamata
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel ARBUCKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel McNaught (Dan) ARBUCKLE

Add a Memory
Daniel McNaught (Dan) ARBUCKLE Notice
ARBUCKLE, Daniel McNaught (Dan). On 9th October 2020 aged 87 years. Dearly loved Husband of Noelene. Loved Father and Father in law of Grant and Gaynor, Lynda and Mark. Loved Poppa/Grandpa of Jenna, Jamie, Luke, Summer, Jack and Great Grandfather of Reef, Chase, Neo, Marley, and William. A service for Daniel will be held at the Matamata Bible Church, 11 Meura St, Matamata on Friday 16th October at 11am, followed by private interment. Messages to the Arbuckle family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -