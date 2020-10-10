|
|
|
ARBUCKLE, Daniel McNaught (Dan). On 9th October 2020 aged 87 years. Dearly loved Husband of Noelene. Loved Father and Father in law of Grant and Gaynor, Lynda and Mark. Loved Poppa/Grandpa of Jenna, Jamie, Luke, Summer, Jack and Great Grandfather of Reef, Chase, Neo, Marley, and William. A service for Daniel will be held at the Matamata Bible Church, 11 Meura St, Matamata on Friday 16th October at 11am, followed by private interment. Messages to the Arbuckle family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020