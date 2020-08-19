Home

MCLAREN, Daniel Lindsay. Passed away peacefully at home on 16 August 2020, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Val for nearly 66 years, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and James, Graeme, Joanne and Bruce. Much loved and respected grandfather of Michael and Anna, Daniel, Cameron, Benjamin, Eva, Max, Tegan and Niamh. Proud great-grandfather to Caleb, Elliot and Noah. So many wonderful memories to cherish forever. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Lindsay will be farewelled privately by his immediate family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
