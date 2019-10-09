Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel JAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Lewes Leonard JAY

Add a Memory
Daniel Lewes Leonard JAY Notice
JAY, Daniel Lewes Leonard. 18th August 2004 - 4th October 2019. Passed away suddenly in Browns Bay, Auckland. Treasured eldest son of John and Meredith (nee McCulloch) Awesome big brother of Will. Dearly loved Grandson of Merle McCulloch, much loved nephew of Annabel and Grant; Robyn and Ross Cameron; Ross and Trish McCulloch. Loved by his cousins Sara and Alistair Collie, Phoebe, Archie and Eliza; Alice, Angus and Hamish. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday 10th October, at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland. For more information regarding Dan's farewell contact Auckland Funeral Services 0800 420 470.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.