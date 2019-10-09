|
JAY, Daniel Lewes Leonard. 18th August 2004 - 4th October 2019. Passed away suddenly in Browns Bay, Auckland. Treasured eldest son of John and Meredith (nee McCulloch) Awesome big brother of Will. Dearly loved Grandson of Merle McCulloch, much loved nephew of Annabel and Grant; Robyn and Ross Cameron; Ross and Trish McCulloch. Loved by his cousins Sara and Alistair Collie, Phoebe, Archie and Eliza; Alice, Angus and Hamish. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday 10th October, at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland. For more information regarding Dan's farewell contact Auckland Funeral Services 0800 420 470.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019