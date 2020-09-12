Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
LAZET, Daniel. Wing Commander D. Lazet, Service Number M997590, Air Warfare Officer RNZAF - surrounded by his loved ones at home on 10 September 2020; aged 51 years. Adored son of Petronella and the late Henk; much loved brother of Jeannette; partner of Kathryn and the late Rochelle; much loved and admired nephew, uncle and cousin of many. Special thanks to Dr Sue Marshall, RNZAF and Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulanc (P O Box 601, Thorndon, 6140) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Daniel will be held in the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream on Saturday 19 September at 9.30am and thereafter private cremation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, live streaming will be available, please contact the funeral home for details. All messages to "The Lazet Family", c/- P O Box 30-127, Lower Hutt Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
