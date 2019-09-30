|
LANIGAN, Daniel Joseph. On 27 September 2019 suddenly at Auckland Hospital. Loved partner and soul mate of Nadene. Adored and precious father of Nicholas and Brooke. Eldest son of Mary and the late Trevor. Dearly loved son in law of Glen and Peter Irving. Family and friends are all welcome to a farewell service for Daniel on Thursday 3 October, 11.30am at the Ponsonby Cruising Club, West Haven Drive, Auckland followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019