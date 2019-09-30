Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel LANIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph LANIGAN

Add a Memory
Daniel Joseph LANIGAN Notice
LANIGAN, Daniel Joseph. On 27 September 2019 suddenly at Auckland Hospital. Loved partner and soul mate of Nadene. Adored and precious father of Nicholas and Brooke. Eldest son of Mary and the late Trevor. Dearly loved son in law of Glen and Peter Irving. Family and friends are all welcome to a farewell service for Daniel on Thursday 3 October, 11.30am at the Ponsonby Cruising Club, West Haven Drive, Auckland followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices