Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whangateau Hall
Leigh Road
Whangateau
HAWES, Daniel. Peacefully on Thursday, 12th November 2020 at home with family; aged 63 years. Beloved brother of Ian and Nicky, Gillian and Lloyd, Ben and Caro. Loved uncle to all his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Daniel's life will be held at the Whangateau Hall, Leigh Road, Whangateau on Monday, 16th November 2020 at 11:00am. A private cremation has previously taken place. Communications to C/- The Hawes Family, 12 Gumfield Drive, Warkworth 0910 or [email protected] would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -