Dr Daniel German VIDAL

VIDAL, Dr Daniel German. On 11 October 2020 Daniel died peacefully leaving us too soon after battling cancer. A beautiful mind, a free spirit, consummate teacher and mentor to his family and students, intellectual challenge to his peers. The family held an intimate service Friday 16 October. His wife Claudia and his children Matthew, Georgia and Stefan will miss him deeply. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice as a tribute to Daniel would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
