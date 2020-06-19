Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Church
Banff Ave
Epsom
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danica VUJCICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danica (Culav) VUJCICH

Add a Memory
Danica (Culav) VUJCICH Notice
VUJCICH, Danica (nee Culav). On 17 June 2020 (peacefully), in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Mate. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Milena, Peter, Sarah, and the late Snejzena. Loved and loving Baba (Bubbie) of Matthew and Daniel. Pocivala U Miru. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Church, Banff Ave, Epsom, Auckland 10.30am Tuesday 23 June 2020 followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47 693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144 would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -