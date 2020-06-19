|
VUJCICH, Danica (nee Culav). On 17 June 2020 (peacefully), in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Mate. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Milena, Peter, Sarah, and the late Snejzena. Loved and loving Baba (Bubbie) of Matthew and Daniel. Pocivala U Miru. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Church, Banff Ave, Epsom, Auckland 10.30am Tuesday 23 June 2020 followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47 693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2020