Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
03-548 2770
Dame Alison Mary DNZM CBE QSO JP BHSc ROXBURGH

Dame Alison Mary DNZM CBE QSO JP BHSc ROXBURGH Notice
ROXBURGH, Dame Alison Mary, DNZM, CBE, QSO, JP, BHSc. Passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Angus (Gus) and Lauren. Proud grandmother of Cameron and Jamie. As per Alison's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial gathering will be held for Alison at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated if donations were made to the Suter Art Gallery, PO Box 751, Nelson 7040. Messages to 14/16 Sargeson Street, Nelson 7011. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
