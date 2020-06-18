Home

Damaris Robin ANDERSON

Damaris Robin ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Damaris Robin. Passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Village on 16th June 2020, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of the late John. Treasured mother and Gran of Robyn and Mike, Lloyd and Jackie, Murray and Tracy, Sue and John, Neil and Kath, Nigel and Joanne, Paul and Sharon, Kate and Jenni, Ella, Shaun, Andre, Miles, Cameron, Kennedy, Danika and Brierley. Adored by all her great-granchildren. Grateful thanks to the team at Possum Bourne for their exceptional care of Damaris. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020
