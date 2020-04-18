Home

Dallas Valerie (Rankin) HUGHES

Dallas Valerie (Rankin) HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Dallas Valerie (nee Rankin) Dallas passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday 15 April 2020. Aged 70 years old. Loving mother of Grant, Grandmother of Connor and Justin. Much loved sister to Rowena and Auntie to Carly and Cameron. A great mate to so many and she will be sadly missed. A private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice Waikato https://www. hospicewaikato.org.nz/ donate-online or your local ecological restoration group (for the Tuis). Communications to the Family at [email protected] com . Cared for by James R Hill Funeral Directors, 171 Grey Street, Hamilton.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
