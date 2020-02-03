Home

Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-237 4174
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel
Airlie Road
Pukerua Bay
View Map
Dallas Mark PORT Notice
PORT, Dallas Mark. On Friday 31 January 2020 at his home in Porirua, aged 66 years. Much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Dallas dedicated his life to helping others, and will be sorely missed. Thank you to everyone who has supported Dallas in recent years. A service for family and friends will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Friday 7 February 2020 at 1.00pm. To contact Dallas' family, please call Karl on 027-327-6175. Ninness Funeral Home, Porirua, FDANZ Ph: (04) 237-4174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
