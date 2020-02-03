|
|
|
PORT, Dallas Mark. On Friday 31 January 2020 at his home in Porirua, aged 66 years. Much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Dallas dedicated his life to helping others, and will be sorely missed. Thank you to everyone who has supported Dallas in recent years. A service for family and friends will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Friday 7 February 2020 at 1.00pm. To contact Dallas' family, please call Karl on 027-327-6175. Ninness Funeral Home, Porirua, FDANZ Ph: (04) 237-4174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020