Dallas Lillian RUSSELL

Dallas Lillian RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL, Dallas Lillian. Passed away peacefully at Cantabria Lifecare on October 12th 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother and mother in law of Gary and Trish, Carolyn and Robert and Brian. Loved Nana of Steven, Chris and Lisa. Loved great grandmother of 8. The service to celebrate Dallas's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 15th October at 11am. All messages to Russell Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
