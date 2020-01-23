Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Colman's Catholic Church
475 Kapanga Road
Coromandel Town
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas HANNAFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brother Dallas George (Daniel OFM) HANNAFORD

Add a Memory
Brother Dallas George (Daniel OFM) HANNAFORD Notice
HANNAFORD, Dallas George (Brother Daniel OFM). Peacefully in his sleep (after a courageous time) on 20th January, 2020; aged 91 years. Faithful Franciscan Friar for 63 years. Dearly loved youngest son of the late Frederick and Olive Hannaford. Loved brother of his late brother and sisters; Robert, Mary, Freda, Patricia and Shirley, and of his late brothers-in-law and late sister-in-law. Treasured uncle to his thirty nieces and nephews and their families. Special thanks and acknowledgement to the medical staff of Middlemore Hospital. Requiem Mass for Dallas will be celebrated at St Colman's Catholic Church, 475 Kapanga Road, Coromandel Town, tomorrow (Friday), 24th January, at 11am, followed by interment at Buffalo Cemetery. Communications to: The Franciscans and Hannaford family, c/- PO Box 57, Thames.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dallas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -