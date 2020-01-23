|
HANNAFORD, Dallas George (Brother Daniel OFM). Peacefully in his sleep (after a courageous time) on 20th January, 2020; aged 91 years. Faithful Franciscan Friar for 63 years. Dearly loved youngest son of the late Frederick and Olive Hannaford. Loved brother of his late brother and sisters; Robert, Mary, Freda, Patricia and Shirley, and of his late brothers-in-law and late sister-in-law. Treasured uncle to his thirty nieces and nephews and their families. Special thanks and acknowledgement to the medical staff of Middlemore Hospital. Requiem Mass for Dallas will be celebrated at St Colman's Catholic Church, 475 Kapanga Road, Coromandel Town, tomorrow (Friday), 24th January, at 11am, followed by interment at Buffalo Cemetery. Communications to: The Franciscans and Hannaford family, c/- PO Box 57, Thames.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020