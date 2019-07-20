Home

EARWAKER, Dalice Emilie Catherine. Surrounded by her family, peacefully passed away on 18 July 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie. Mum to Lynn, Steve and Fran, Colleen and Bill, Murray and Vanessa, Louise and Alan. Loving Granny to Joanne, Dale, David, Kathryn, Sarah, Olivia, Ryan, Emily, Abby, Jacob and Jaimie. Reunited with Charlie again. At Dalice's request, a private cremation and function will be held. All communication to the Earwaker family, C/o Dil's Funeral Services, Po Box 302 524, North Harbour, 0751,Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
