WHITE, Daley James. On 24 January 2020, taken tragically and so young, Aged 29 years. Loving son to Tau White and the late Angeline Dunn. Loving brother to Kumeroa, Whetu Rangi, Rudy, Te Aroha, Zarita, Parengawe, Meretine, Te Toko, Neke. Loving Uncle to all his Nephews and Nieces.
""Forever In Our Hearts""
Filled not your Hearts with pain and sorrow,
But remember me in every tomorrow.
Remember the joy, the laughter,
the smiles, I've only gone to rest a while.
Although my leaving causes pain and grief,
My going has eased hurt and given me relief.
So dry your eyes and remember me,
Not as I am now but as used to be.
I will remember you all and look on with a smile,
Understand in your heart I've only gone to rest a while.
As long as I have the love of each of you,
I can live my life in the hearts of all of you.
A Service for Daley will be held today 28th January 2020, at 9 Lanark Street, Tokoroa at 11am followed by Burial at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020