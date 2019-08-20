|
|
|
TAYLOR, Dale Leone. On Sunday, 18th August 2019, peacefully, at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus, after a short illness. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, loved mother and mother in law of Paul (deceased) and Paula, Shane and Paula, and treasured nana of Vincent, Cole, Hannah and Claymore. A service to celebrate Dale's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Thursday, the 22nd of August 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hibiscus Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to the magical staff at Hibiscus Hospice for their devotion and care of Dale during the last week. All communications to "The Taylor Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019