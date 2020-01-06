Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Dale Eileen (Ferguson) CLUITT


1928 - 2020
Dale Eileen (Ferguson) CLUITT Notice
CLUITT, Dale Eileen (nee Ferguson). Born June 17, 1928. Passed away on January 03, 2020. After a lovely family afternoon Mum passed away peacefully. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved Mother and Mother in Law to Christine, Linda and Murray, Susan and Keith. Loved Nana to Mathew and Partner Jenny, Natalie and Husband Jason, Braiden, Kelly, Yasmin, Tegan, Serena and Amber. Loved Great Grandmother to Phoebe and Hamish. A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Dr Henderson on Friday 10th January at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Hospice West Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
