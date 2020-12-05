|
WATT, Daisy-Dorothy Falute (Daisy) (nee Va'ai). Born March 6, 1967. Passed away on December 3, 2020. Much loved wife of Craig, and treasured mum of Courtney, Kobe and Onjira and Grandson Daizo Our Daisy fought until the end with family around her. She will be sadly missed as the rock of our family and we will live now for her memory. Daisy's funeral and refreshments will be held at the Waters Funerals, 426 Great South Road, Papatoetoe at 9:30am. From there we will continue onto Manukau Memorial Gardens for her burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020