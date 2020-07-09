Home

Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead, Hamilton
View Map
PATEL, Dahiben. On 7 July 2020, peacefully at home. Loved wife of Laxmanbhai Patel (deceased). Loved mother of Pravinbhai, Kalavatiben, Urmilaben Pancha. Loved mother-in-law of Manishaben, Maganbhai, Mohanbhai Pancha. Loved Grandmother of Karishma, Jaymin, Darshana, Kalpisha, Vanisha, Parisha, Mital. Loved Great Grandmother of Deeva, Alina and Yana. A service for Dahiben will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 11 July 2020at 1.30pm followed by cremation. All communications to the Patel family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2020
