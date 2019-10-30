|
EVISON, Cyril Thomas. Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep at Evelyn Page Village on Sunday morning 27th October 2019; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and boyfriend of Norma and Dad and Father-in-Law of Sandra and Mark Hosking and Jane and Steve McMaster. Very special and loved Gaga of Bryce McMaster, Keryn and Jake Clark and the late Jessica Hosking. Great Gaga of Aubrey McMaster. Grateful thanks to the staff at Evelyn Page. A service to celebrate Cyril's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa of Friday 1st November 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimers Auckland Charitable Trust.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019