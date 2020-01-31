Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Ivan BENNETT

Add a Memory
Cyril Ivan BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Cyril Ivan. Passed away on January 29, 2020. Peacefully slipped away in his 88th year. Much loved husband of Grania, Dad of Mark, Keith, Gregory, Julie and Rodney. Loving Grandad and Great Grandad. Son of the late Hubert (Snow) and Eileen, brother of John and the late Colleen. The family thanks the staff at Tasman Care Home, Henderson for their care of Cyril during the last year. A celebration of his life will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson at 10am Saturday 1st February 2020. A kind and gentle man who has dealt with so many health challenges over recent years is now at rest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyril's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -