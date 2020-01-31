|
BENNETT, Cyril Ivan. Passed away on January 29, 2020. Peacefully slipped away in his 88th year. Much loved husband of Grania, Dad of Mark, Keith, Gregory, Julie and Rodney. Loving Grandad and Great Grandad. Son of the late Hubert (Snow) and Eileen, brother of John and the late Colleen. The family thanks the staff at Tasman Care Home, Henderson for their care of Cyril during the last year. A celebration of his life will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson at 10am Saturday 1st February 2020. A kind and gentle man who has dealt with so many health challenges over recent years is now at rest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020