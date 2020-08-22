|
CROKER, Cyril Dennis. In the evening of Monday 17 August 2020 Cyril passed away after a short illness, 96 years young. Much loved Husband of Barbara. Cherished Dad of Jane and Gary, and Annette and Mark. Treasured Poppa of Briar, and Liam and Mae. A private Family Service has been held and a Celebration of Cyril's life will be held at St Barnabas Church, Ngongotaha at a future date when we can gather without restriction. "Sail on Dad." All communications to 6 Santa Cruz Drive, Palm Springs, Papamoa 3118.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020