Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waihi Beach RSA
Beach Road
Waihi Beach
View Map
Cyril Alexander JENKINS

Cyril Alexander JENKINS Notice
JENKINS, Cyril Alexander. On 9th October 2020, peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Ethel. Much loved father of Greg and Samros, and Vicki. Stepfather of Garry and Diane and their families. Loved grandfather and great grandfather of many. Cyril's family thank management and staff of Hetherington House for their care of Cyril. A service to celebrate Cyril's life will be held at Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Road, Waihi Beach on Wednesday 14th October at 11am followed by private cremation. Communications to the Jenkins family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
