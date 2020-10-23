|
TAHERE, Cynthia Piata (nee Te Heu Heu). On 21st October 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 74 Years. Beloved wife of the late Roger. Much loved mother and mother in law to Angela and Matt, Gabrielle and Keith, Peter and Vicki, Dion, Mia and Jack. Adored Nana to all her Moko's. A loved sister, aunty and friend to many. Moe Mai Ra toku Tuakana "Ka Rongo O Maunga ki to Karanga" "Ka Taratara Ana To Moana" "Ka Taka Te Kohu I Runga i to Whare Tapeka" Na to Whanau Hei Tangihia, Hei Poroporo mou "Ka Oti To Mahi Hoia to Waka ki te whare Paraparakoa me Okioki ai Haere Haere Harere atu ra. Moe Mai Ra Cyn. A Service for Cynthia will be held at the The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Manfield Street, Tokoroa on Saturday 24th October at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020