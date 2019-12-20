Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St John's Road
Meadowbank
Cynthia Neil HAMILTON-GIBBS

HAMILTON-GIBBS, Cynthia Neil. Of Mission Bay, Auckland, passed away on 18 December 2019. Dearly loved mother of Martyn and Joanna Reesby, mother-in-law of Jacqui and Paul, grandmother of Tom, Sam, Max, Penelope and Christopher, sister of Elizabeth, Hillary, Peter, Victoria and Richard. Special thanks to Cynthia's wonderful caregivers Duanne, Mandy and Glenda. A service to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Monday 23 December at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
