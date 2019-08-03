|
GRANT, Cynthia Molly. On 31st July 2019, peacefully at Eventhorpe Resthome. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom (Hughie) Treasured Mum of Margaret and Andrew, Sue and Mark, Graham and Ann Maree. Adored Nana of Catherine, Robert, Anna & Bryce; and Great Nan of Sophie, Lexie, Fred, Molly, Brock, Karn, Jorja-Rose and Summa. Grateful thanks to Dr Johnathan Armstrong, Health Care Staff and Eventhorpe Staff for their care of mum. A service for Cynthia will be held on Monday 5th August, 2019 at 10.30am at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. All communications to Grant family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019