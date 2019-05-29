Home

Cynthia Mary (nee Allison) (Mary) CAMERON-LEWIS

Cynthia Mary (nee Allison) (Mary) CAMERON-LEWIS Notice
CAMERON-LEWIS, Cynthia Mary (Mary) (nee Allison). Born March 08, 1924. Passed away peacefully in Mt Maunganui on May 28, 2019. Loving wife of John and the late Donald Blackley. Cherished mother of Jane, Marion, David and Hugh Blackley and the late Ben, and of Olivia, Rebecca, Vanessa, Celia and Annabelle Cameron- Lewis. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 100 St Andrews Road, Epsom on Thursday 13 June at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2019
