Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia BERESFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Mary (Cindy) BERESFORD

Add a Memory
Cynthia Mary (Cindy) BERESFORD Notice
BERESFORD, Cynthia Mary (Cindy). Peacefully at home on Saturday 30 May 2020, with family by her side, in her 70th year. Dearly loved husband of Geoff, mother of Catherine, mother-in- law of Tom, Nana of Lily and Joe. Dearly loved by all her family, Geoff's family and all who knew her, worked with her or shared interests with her. Cindy will remain forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Cindy's life was held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services on Friday 5 June followed by private cremation. The family are very grateful for all the messages of support and flowers received. Cindy supported Auckland City Mission so if people still wished too, donations would be gratefully received. https://www.aucklandcitymission.org.nz/



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -