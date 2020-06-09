|
BERESFORD, Cynthia Mary (Cindy). Peacefully at home on Saturday 30 May 2020, with family by her side, in her 70th year. Dearly loved husband of Geoff, mother of Catherine, mother-in- law of Tom, Nana of Lily and Joe. Dearly loved by all her family, Geoff's family and all who knew her, worked with her or shared interests with her. Cindy will remain forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Cindy's life was held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services on Friday 5 June followed by private cremation. The family are very grateful for all the messages of support and flowers received. Cindy supported Auckland City Mission so if people still wished too, donations would be gratefully received. https://www.aucklandcitymission.org.nz/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020