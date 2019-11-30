Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St John the Evangelist Anglican Church
Camden Street
Feilding
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Margaret FRASER

Add a Memory
Cynthia Margaret FRASER Notice
FRASER, Cynthia Margaret. Of Halcombe. On 26 November 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Tom and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Alice, Eion and Maree, and Hamish and Kirsty. Adored Grandma of Benjamin; Georgia, Riley, and Samuel; Charlotte, Isla, and Hazel. Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Douglas and Hilary, Bruce, Quentin and Dot Hooper-Smith. The family wish to acknowledge the staff of Middlemore and Palmerston North Hospital for their care and kindness. "At peace". Friends are invited to a service for Cynthia at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding on Saturday 7 December 2019 at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at Stanway Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -