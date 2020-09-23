|
PURDOM, Cynthia Frances (nee Stark). Passed away peacefully on Monday 21 September 2020, aged 91 years. Formerly of Snells Beach and Summerset Retirement Villages, Warkworth and Monterey Park. Loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Moira and Les (Brisbane), Jill, Christine, and Bruce. Grandmother of Woody, Katrina, Jamie and great grandmother to their children. Dearly loved sister of Fleur. Thank you to the staff at Monterey Park Care Centre for helping to make Cynthia's time there comfortable. A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 26 September at 10.30am. Please express your interest in attending by contacting [email protected] In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020