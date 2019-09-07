|
PARRANT, Cynthia Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Dickson). 1925-2019 On 5th September, in her 95th year, Betty passed away peacefully after a short illness. Much loved wife of 71 years to Jim Parrant, amazing Mum to Lyn, Jim and Ann, Nana to Vicki, Paul, Dion, Steve, Mark, Shane and Scott, Great Grandmother of eight and Great Great Grandmother of three. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 12 noon on Wednesday 11th September 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019