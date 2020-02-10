Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cushla HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cushla Diedre HAYES

Add a Memory
Cushla Diedre HAYES Notice
HAYES, Cushla Diedre. Suddenly on Saturday February 8, 2020 with her soulmate John at her side. Much loved wife of John for 54 years. Loved and respected Mum of Tracey and Gavin. Much loved Nana to Dylan, Georgette, Sol, Ryan, and Bryn. Loved sister of Judith, the late Sherrie, and the late David. Special friend to Syd and Carly. Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to St. John and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Cushla's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Cushla's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 1.30 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cushla's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -