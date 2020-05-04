Home

Craven Douglas (Cra) KERR-BELL

Craven Douglas (Cra) KERR-BELL Notice
KERR-BELL, Craven Douglas (Cra). Sadly, passed away on the 1st May 2020 aged 66 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Sue, amazing Dad of Vicki and Amanda, and Father-In-Law to Matt and Andrew. The family wish to thank Tina and the staff of Seadrome Residential Home and Hospital for their love, care and support. Due to current govt. restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held with a larger celebration of Cra's life at a later date; details to be confirmed. Cra (Ras) you will be missed by so many but forever in our hearts and memories.All communications to the Kerr-Bell family 13 Raphael Place, West Harbour, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
